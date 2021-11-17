Milan, Pioli on time out, actual time and talking on the pitch

The Rossoneri coach: “The champions have such strong competitiveness that it is not difficult to train them. They demand and raise the level of the whole environment.”

“I would like to be able to talk more during matches, I would be in favor of introducing a timeout in football, just as I would like the actual time.” Word of Stefano Pioli to the official Milan channels. And the coach adds. “And I’d like to have a break in the middle of the first half. To be more precise and direct in the indications to be given.”

Staff – Pioli also spoke about the relationship with his staff: “I decide, but first I want proposals and ideas, which if they are different from mine can lead to something better. I like to prepare matches with the staff: discuss strategies and take a final decision”.

Locker room – The Milan manager then focused on the changing room environment and on those who live it every day: “When we talk about champions, they are so on a human and professional level. Inside they have such strong competitiveness that it is not difficult to train them. and raise the level of the whole environment “

Pause – And speaking of the national break, Pioli said: “This is the only moment where I honestly manage to disconnect. We have seven games in twenty days”. His wife pointed this out to Stefano: “He always says I don’t listen. Obviously, my head and ideas are always there. Instead, during the break I manage to do some cycling, paddle games or a walk with the dog. I really like watching him. sport. It relaxes me. “

