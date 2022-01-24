Milan, Pioli: ‘The glass is half empty due to the points lost against Spezia, not for tonight. Ibra ko? Blame the field ‘| A league

Stefano Pioli, coach of the Milan, spoke to Dazn after the draw with Juventus: “I think we played the right game for our moment, there was something missing in the penalty area. he let us make the last pass or a check. The team was careful and decisive, we left few chances to a strong team. “

GLASS – “Is it half full for Juve? Ours is half empty due to the missing points with Spezia, not for tonight’s game. The team knows that with Juve and Inter we will decide a lot about our future. If we win the derby we can to be still attached to Inter, if we don’t succeed then it will be a championship like last year in which we finished second on the last day, but in which we also risked finishing fifth. “

LACK OF BRIGHTNESS ON THE TREQUARTI – “Today we tried to work with two backs, centralizing Messias to make him talk to Brahim Diaz. We missed the last play, but not the position in the box: we got there well. Then if Theo, for example, makes a mistake in the final action. passing for Bennacer is not because we were few in the box. Winning games is complicated, it takes the flicker and the play: we will also find that fluidity, even that lightheartedness that we must have. We must not let ourselves be influenced by other things. the post game against Spezia, but it was not an easy week, it is not easy to let everything slip on you. You win with the team, but it is also true that you grow with the tests of the singles: and today many tests of the singles are of very high level “.

REBIC – “I had in mind to put him in first, then Zlatan’s change took a slot away from us. I think he is better, the more he plays the more he can get into rhythm. It will become important again, whether you play wide or play more central “.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “I didn’t see Zlatan, he accused a pain in his tendon: he gave responsibility to the ground because it was too hard, I hope he can recover in the next few days”.