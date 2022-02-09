Milan, Pioli wants to open a cycle: between renewal and an ‘Ancelotti style’ future | First page

Milan for life. Three words that recount the sentiments of Stefano Pioli, who is fine with the Rossoneri and dreams of staying long, as he confessed yesterday to Radio Anchio Sport. Since arriving in October 2019 to replace Giampaolo, the former Lazio manager has given a defined identity to a fearful and faded team, bringing them back to striving for ambitious goals. He did it inside, with a proactive kick, and off the pitch, focusing on the strength of the group and empathy. Carrot and stick, Pioli knows how to be a friend, but he also knows how to use harsh tones when he is needed, for this reason he is appreciated by everyone. A management that, at Milanello, consider very ‘ancelottian’, The coach who stayed the longest at Milan after Rocco.

ALLEGRI E ANCELOTTI – It is too early to make comparisons, but Pioli sets no limits. He is ambitious, as he should be, he knows that only by winning can he stay long, having the trust and esteem of the company is an extra stimulus. There is maximum harmony with Maldini and Massara, the contract expiring in 2023 is not a problem. With 119 appearances on the Milan bench, Pioli is 11th in the special ranking. Punta Zaccheroni, tenth with 125, and then put Allegri in the sights, with 178. Up there are Nereo Rocco with 459 and Ancelotti with 420, at the moment impregnable, but its cycle has only just begun.