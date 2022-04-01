Milan, Pioli’s championship plan. And Ibra gives the example: two extra hours in the gym and more than one partner followed him …

MilanNews.it

After two weeks of rest for the national team commitments, this weekend Serie A resumes with a day that could say a lot in the Scudetto race: Milan will in fact be busy at San Siro on Monday evening against Bologna and will play knowing the results already. of Napoli and Inter who will face off against Atalanta and Juventus respectively. The Rossoneri are hoping to extend the standings and give a mini-push to the competitors for the title. Obviously in all this it will be fundamental for the Devil to beat the Emilians.

SCUDETTO PLAN – This morning was reported by Corriere della Sera explaining that Stefano Pioli’s championship plan, who, in order to avoid putting pressure on his young team, continues not to mention the tricolor, passes through a calendar split in two: Milan will in fact have to look for to stretch as much as possible in the next three rounds of the championship against Bologna, Turin and Genoa and then try to manage any advantage in the last five matches against Lazio, Fiorentina, Verona, Atalanta and Sassuolo. But in Italy no challenge is easy, as evidenced by the 12 points lost so far by the Devil against the small ones, so you won’t have to make calculations and always take the field with the right attitude and the right mentality.

EXAMPLE IBRA – At Milanello they believe in the Scudetto and in this decisive phase a winning player like Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play a fundamental role. He is not in top form, but he knows very well that he is the undisputed leader of this team and that he can set an example even off the pitch: yesterday, in fact, after the morning’s training, the Swedish striker was stopped for a couple of hours at the gym for extra work and apparently more than one of his mates followed him. Ibra, on the other hand, knows very well how to win the championship and for this reason the youngest want to follow him as much as possible.

