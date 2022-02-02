Milan, Pioli’s derby plan: new role for Kessie and Theo with Inter

Milan must reverse course, some news in the pipeline for Saturday’s match against Inter. And the precedents say that the return after the stops is a strong point of the coach

Restarts are usually not a problem for him. One of Stefano Pioli’s secret weapons lies in knowing how to recharge the batteries, both of him and of his team. Statistics say it, which cannot explain everything, but they help to understand. Ten games, only one defeat in the second half after a stoppage: precedents that bode well, even if Saturday’s opponent is in great shape, in confidence, as they say. Inter will want to take steps to close the accounts as soon as possible and break the chances of Milan’s comeback. Who, despite the rebus Ibrahimovic, still hopes to be able to play his cards.

One of the tactical reasons for this derby will undoubtedly be the use of Franck Kessie, who returned from the African Cup with some ailment that could scare Milan, but which seems to have been overcome. The issue of contract renewal is still rather nebulous and no progress has been made, but Kessie remains a guarantee for Milan. His season so far has not been as flamboyant as the previous one, but now the good news comes and Pioli could decide to give the Ivorian an unusual and important task in the derbv: to act as an attacking midfielder, also to limit Brozovic. But there are not only plans designed to destroy the opponent’s game in this move: among the Milan midfielders, Kessie is the one who better frames the goal and has a better instinct for goals. Pioli knows this, which is why he is thinking of bringing him closer to the opponent’s area, leaving Bennacer and Tonali, now undisputed leader, in the heart of the field.

The fans will perhaps be disappointed because the choice of the club was conservative: too many players in the squad could have created problems given that the number of games, lost to Europe, has been reduced, and moreover the concept has always been clear: buy a lot to buy and temporarily fill a box. But the philosophy for June is clear: targeted reinforcements, motivated players, like Botman who from Lille has already declared his admiration for the Rossoneri club. Pending the summer news, Pioli can collect the improvements of Tomori, who is unlikely to be the owner of the derbv, but should return quickly. Meanwhile, other big names are back in shape in defense, such as Theo Hernandez: even for the Frenchman this has so far been a season of ups and downs, but in recent weeks the left arrow has returned to shine. One of the key moves was also his increasingly frequent centralization. Theo has the freedom to wander, he is no longer just a high-end man. And this too will be a tactical reason in Saturday’s derby.

Meanwhile, Giroud warms up, who had remained on the bench in the first leg. The Frenchman’s degree of form has also grown, while the inspiration of Brahim Diaz has to be rediscovered, who had a great start and got a bit lost in the folds of the season. If Pioli puts into practice the idea of ​​Kessie as an attacking midfielder, the Spaniard could be important during the game. Because Pioli, in addition to being good at post-break restarts, is also good at using the bench. The five changes have become a trademark of him and among the decisive ones there could be one on the right wing. At the moment the favorite seems to be Saelemaekers, who like Leao will have to move and concentrate to eventually free Giroud. Creating spaces for the Frenchman, in the event of Ibrahimovic’s absence, will be very important. The Rafael Leao weapon will obviously not only have tactical instructions to respect: if it is in the evening, the Portuguese will be able to annoy him a lot with his accelerations. Style exercises that in recent times have been fundamental for the result.

And then there is the move that is not tactical, but counts: Milan is played a lot between the league derby and crossing with Lazio in the Italian Cup. He could find himself out of everything in a few days, but Pioli knows how to motivate him without exaggerating the pressure. The coach has specified it several times: Milan have a project that is progressing gradually. Everyone likes winning, but at home Milan does not feel the obligation to finish this championship in the lead. Fighting to the end, yes, that’s the goal, and that’s why the hub of the derby will be fundamental. But the pressure will probably be more intense on the neighbors and it is a fact that can help Milan take another step forward in terms of maturity.

February 2, 2022 (change February 2, 2022 | 10:22)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link