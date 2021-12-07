Milan, Pioli’s ideas for Liverpool: certainty Ibra, Tonali the mastiff and two ballots | First page

The Milan everything is played in the race for the second round of Champions League: challenge with an immortal charm, against the Liverpool, in a dream setting, with 57 thousand fans, in a match that is a sort of sixteenth of a dry match. Pioli’s team must win and wait for good news from Porto, hoping for a draw or a victory for theAtletico Madrid (but in this case the goal difference would be calculated): he gave himself hope, now the Rossoneri club wants to make a dream come true.

THE CHOICES – Sandro Tonali in the middle of the field next to Franck Kessie, to stem the strength of the Liverpool; Tomori alongside Romagnoli in the center of the defense, with Theo on the left; and Maignan in goal, who returns to the Champions League after 4 days (he has not played since the first leg against Atletico Madrid). In front, of course, the totem pole Ibrahimovic, who rested against Salernitana, with Brahim Diaz And Krunic safe on the trocar, given the absence of Rafa Leao. 9 out of 11: there are only two ballots.

INDECISIONS – On the right one between Kalulu And Florenzi, with the French, last to give up against the Port, propitiating the own goal that gave the draw, ahead of the former Roma, in the field against Livorno; in front, on the line of the attacking midfielders, instead, one between Messias, saving against theAtletico Madrid, And Saelekmaekers, who scored against Salernitana, finding the goal after a year. Here are the only ballots, for a competition from the inside out. A match that hasn’t been experienced for some time in the Rossoneri’s San Siro.