Milan player would face legal charges… because of his dog!

Midtime Editorial

Milano, Italy / 02.22.2022 13:01:42





One of the AC Milan best players he’s serious problemswell Theo Hernandez could face legal fees because of his pitbullgiven that he killed his neighbor’s pet and they accuse him of negligence, in addition to the fact that the woman ended up in the hospital due to the impact of seeing her dead dog.

On the pitch and at a professional level, Theo Hernandez has remained ‘up to par’, being a player that is about give your best same for get the club Goals, but now everything could take an unexpected turn due to off-court issues.

What happened to Theo Hernández’s Pitbull?

According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, everything would have taken place last 18th of February, day in which The O was at home and received visitors, so he opened the door and his pitbull ran away.

When trying to catch him to return him home, the dog ran and attacked his neighbor’s doga small Pinscher, so despite the fact that the 74 year old woman old tried to remove it and save it, it was too lategiven that the Pitbull’s bites killed him.

The 74 year old woman stayed shocked to see his pet bloodied and already lifeless, so he went into shock; police from the town of Guanzate arrived at the scene, They called an ambulance and took the lady away.; today they investigate what happened.

There would be legal charges against the Milan player

After this fact, the cited source reveals that the family of the Lady is considering filing charges against Theo Hernandez by negligence by not caring for their ‘high-risk’ pet, so they would be gathering witnesses to go to declare and start with the legal process.

The italian authorities Similarly investigate what happened and they are waiting to know if it will proceed legally or not; the AC Milan player would not be at risk of going to jailbut he does risk paying an economic figure, perhaps community work or some such sanction.

​