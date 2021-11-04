Milan-Porto 1-1, Kalulu avoids the fourth knockout but the Rossoneri Champions remain in the balance- Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

First half all of the Lusitanian brand, then after the goal and a cross from Evanilson the draw of the Devil. After three knockouts, there is only one point

“We are Milan” sings the curve after the equal that if it does not condemn arithmetically the aspirations of Milan to return to the round of qualifying for the round of 16, in fact it extinguishes the illusions. Of course, there are still there trip to Madrid with Atletico and the home challenge with Liverpool to close but objectively with only one point in the standings the chances of passing the round are reduced to a flicker.

It rains on San Siro, like that 2 May 2007. At the time Milan played the perfect match, they beat Manchester United

with the divine Kaka and qualified for the final in Athens. This time cold water falls on Milan but the dreams of glory are extinguished after six minutes when Luis Diaz freezes the aspirations of the Rossoneri, determined to increase a ranking in the group before tonight nailed to zero. The action starts from Grujic, thrown into the field at the last second to replace Uribe: steals the ball from Bennacer and triggers the Portuguese 7. Luckily Conceiçao on the eve had warned his team not to underestimate the rocket start of the Milan fans.

Pioli’s team, perhaps distracted by the derby, perhaps unprepared for such an angry incipit from the Portuguese, feel the blow. After all, Pioli thought more about the championship than about the cup was understood by the initial choices, contemplating the use as owner of Giroud and Romagnoli to the detriment of the Ibrahimovic and Kjaer totems. So while the Rossoneri still have to metabolize the disadvantage, Lusi Diaz embarrasses Calabria and serves Otavio a greedy ball that ends up over the crossbar. Before the half hour Tatarusanu is engaged in at least two prodigious interventions, the first on Grujic while the second on Taremi. At 33 ‘the first flash of the Devil: ci try Giroud from outside the box, with Diogo Costa quick to return for a corner.

Certainly the difference in performance of the Milan players in the cup, where they appear slow and imprecise as well as resigned, compared to the fury normally displayed in the league, a competition in which the awareness of being (among) the strongest grows week by week. Time ends with a beautiful opportunity created by Leao and wasted by Saelemaekers.

Calabria pays duty at the interval, who came out with broken bones from the confrontation with Luis Diaz: Kalulu replaces him. Milan tries to build their game looking for Giroud but Evanilson hits the crossbar in the 10th minute of the second half. When discouragement is spreading at San Siro, after an hour of play the French center forward engages Diogo Costa and Kalulu rushes on the rebound, whose missile is deflected into the network by Mbemba. Recovering the disadvantage, Pioli resorts to fresh forces by inserting Krunic and Kessie for Diaz and Tonali, the most positive of his. And in the last quarter of an hour he enters, Ibrahimovic also scores but Theo Hernandez is offside. Too little, the curtain falls while the Port defends the fort. A peer who tastes bitter.