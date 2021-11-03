Milan-Porto, line-ups and where to watch the Champions League match on TV – Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

The Rossoneri must win at all costs to reopen the group after the three defeats. Pioli: «We don’t deserve zero points». At San Siro it goes towards 50 thousand spectators

Official formations



Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud. Coach: Pioli.

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Uribe, Luis Diaz; Evanilson, Taremi. Herdsman: Conceiçao

Referee: Turpin (Fra)

TV: 18.45 Amazon Prime Video

Davide Calabria, who is undoubtedly the most authentic symbol, more than anyone else, of Leao and Tonali, of Diaz and Hernandez, of this Milan and its astounding maturity over the last year and a half: “It is the ‘last chance”. It is difficult to find a better definition: tonight at San Siro (6.45 pm) against Porto is an in or out, the classic Champions League night without appeal, of those that do not offer a second chance, an escape.

The classification of group B, which has kept faith with the death round label, leaves little room for calculations: Liverpool 9, Atletico and Porto 4, Milan zero. It simply means that to keep alive the goal of qualifying for the round of 16, the Rossoneri have no other alternative to victory tonight. Win or win. Hopefully hoping that Liverpool Klopp will fold Atletico Madrid Simeone at Anfield at 9pm, thus gaining the arithmetic qualification and leaving the Madrid team in the middle of the ford. At that point the Devil would have the opportunity to try to complete the mission by winning both at the Wanda Metropolitano on November 24 and at San Siro with the English now calm in the final match on December 7.

A very complicated undertaking, yes, but not impossible. Provided, however, that the lightning-fast and ruthless Devil of 10 out of 11 victories in the championship is seen on the field tonight and not the slow and frightened one that two weeks ago at Dragao was clearly defeated more in the game than in the result, given that the 1-0 final was enormously affected by the foul not whistled on Bennacer during the decisive goal by Luis Diaz. An episode, that, however, hopefully has taught the little devils something: in Europe rhythm and competition are superior. “It’s a crossroads, we don’t deserve zero points and we want to win to put an end to the negative streak” Stefano Pioli said on the eve that he will leave with Giroud and will keep Ibra for the recovery. The forty-year-old Swede, called up by his national team for matches against Georgia and Spain, is aiming for the “oldest” goal in the Champions League.

The Rossoneri coach knows well how Sunday’s derby with Inter risks taking away precious mental energies. It will be five days of fire that will mark the season, that’s for sure. The party of those who are convinced that Milan should focus on the championship is thick, but inside the club, starting from the ownership and management, the input is to play every chance to stay in the Champions League or in any case continue their journey in the Europa League. in case of third place finish.

To get there, however, you need to beat Porto tonight, which even without individuality of the highest level has already amply demonstrated that it is at ease in this competition, of which it is now a regular. “AC Milan have seven European titles and have never lost in the league, it will be very hard,” he warned Conceiçao, who as a former Interista knows the added value of San Siro well on certain nights. Almost 50 thousand will push the Devil towards the company.