Milan-Porto, relive the MOVIOLA: protests 1-0 for the contact Grujic-Bennacer. Ibra’s 2-1 canceled | First page

Fourth round of Champions which is already decisive for the Milan by Stefano Pioli who in the previous 3 matches did not have great luck with European referees. Even against the Port today Calciomercato.com offers you the LIVE slow motion of the race.

THE DESIGNATION

Referee: Clément Turpin FRA

Assistants: Nicolas Danos FRA – Cyril Gringore FRA

IV Man: Jérôme Brisard FRA

Var: François Letexier FRA

Avar: Bastian Dankert GER

FIRST HALF

6 ‘ Vibrant protests from Milan over Luis Diaz’s goal. According to Pioli and the Rossoneri there was a foul by Grujic who first hit Bennacer’s leg and immediately afterwards took the ball full. The referee lets it go, but the contact at the limit has been judged on the pitch and therefore the var cannot intervene.

28 ‘ Yellow to Pioli who still protests for a decision on the limit on a ball that Theo Hernandez tried to keep in the field in a slip and judged out by the assistant.

34 ‘ Giroud’s open-arm intervention on goalkeeper Diego Costa in high output could have been yellow. The referee whistles the foul, but does not extract the card that could have been there.

SECOND HALF

49 ‘ Yellow to Grujic who intervenes from behind on Tonali in high pressure.

52 ‘ Leao arrives only in front of Diogo Costa, but kicks to the side. The action was still irregular, just offside.

58 ‘ Fixed offside call also on Theo Hernandez’s offensive flurry.

61 ‘ All regular on Milan’s draw. Giroud starts in perfect position on Bennacer’s free-kick and also Kalulu who sling on the first counter and who gets Mbemba’s own goal starts from a regular position.

64 ‘ Excessive yellow to Mbemba who makes a foul on Leao, but trying to take a position on Leao’s offensive.

83 ‘ Ibrahimovic scores by beating Diogo Costa in two halves. The exultation, however, was immediately stopped because at the moment of the shot that then led to the assist for the Swedish striker, Theo Hernandez was in an offside position.