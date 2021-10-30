MILAN: “PRETTY WOMAN” FROM RECORD

MILAN: RECORD ‘PRETTY WOMAN’, 50,000 TICKETS SOLD. MUSICAL EXTENDED UNTIL 23 JANUARY 2022

“Pretty Woman”The musical on stage at National Theater of Milan, based on the film of the same name with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, will be extended until Sunday 23 January 2022. “A novelty that goes beyond the rosiest expectations and obviously welcome“Comments Matteo Forte, director of the Milan National and Opera House, who recently launched the social platform”heArt”Dedicated to all forms of art.

“Welcome because the show is registering record numbers: including the presale, we are reaching 50,000 tickets, with an extraordinary daily average which these days stands at around 700 tickets per day“. “Outstanding figures – concludes Matteo Forte – which were not reached even in the most prosperous pre-Covid periods. The excellent quality of the show, capable of involving the spectators, and the desire to return to the audience safely are the winning keys to this success. And in this sense the green pass is decisive“.

National Theater

Faithful transposition of the film that won a Golden Globe for Best Actress (Julia Roberts), the Musical maintains the narrative structure of the cinematic success, enriching itself with a compelling soundtrack composed by the legend of rock Bryan Adams and the unforgettable world success ” Oh, Pretty Woman ”by Roy Orbison. In August 2018 it celebrated its world premiere on Broadway and sold out. On stage until recently it will return to tread the stage in Hamburg and London after a period of suspension due to the pandemic.

Pretty Woman – the musical. From 28 September 2021 to 23 January 2022

Show hours: from Tuesday to Saturday at 8.45 pm – Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 3.30 pm

Ticket purchase: www.ticketone.it – ​​www.teatronazionale.it

Prices range from a maximum of € 67 to € 29 – info [email protected] and Sms / WhatsApp to the number 344.199.66.21

CheBanca National Theater Box Office! Via Giordano Rota 1, open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2pm to 7pm

The Theater reopens in full compliance with the anti-covid regulations in force that protect the health of spectators, its employees, collaborators and guest theater companies.