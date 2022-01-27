Milan, proposed Kulusevski: the situation and the position of Juve | First page

A name that can represent the great opportunity of the Rossoneri market: Dejan Kulusevski was proposed to Milan. An indiscretion circulated in the last few hours concerning the Swedish talent of Juventus, who left the Juventus club and entered Maldini’s radar. The purchase of Dusan Vlahovic and the Juventus desire to also take a midfielder push Juve towards the need for a sale and the winger is always one of the names at the top of the list. Despite the bad injury of the Church, in fact, he has not carved out a prominent role in Max Allegri’s eleven and is considered expendable. Thus, in these last days of the market a new opportunity arises for those who will be able to seize it. THE SITUATION – According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, none of the parties in dispute denies the possible blow and, above all, the contacts made in the last few hours. As mentioned, Juve considers Kulusevski to be an outgoing name, on the condition of a profitable offer. The Juventus club can also open to loans (6 or 18 months) with the obligation of conditional redemption and has not placed particular restrictions on Milan, a club with which it has closed several transactions in the past. Paid 35 million euros plus bonuses two years ago, just in January, he did not win against Juventus, which now listens to possible buyers and makes an evaluation similar to the starting cost. There was a first contact between the agent of the Swedish class of 2000 and Milan, but only in the next few hours it will be possible to understand if this approach can turn into a real negotiation..