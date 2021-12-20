Milan protests, but Rocchi promotes Massa and Irrati: and that background on Palomino … | First page

The goal canceled for Kessie against Napoli it was the episode that sparked the controversy on the last day of the championship. For the former international referee Massimo Chiesa it was an error of assessment by Massa (HERE the analysis of all the dubious episodes of the 18th round), but the designators passed the race direction with flying colors.

THE CHOICES – Green check for both Massa and Irrati referees, protagonist in Bergamo of the goal canceled against Palomino during Atalanta-Roma. Episode similar to Kessie’s according to referee Rocchi, who felt right from the start that both choices were correct. And for confirmation, he consulted with international leaders and with foreign executives. Everyone agrees: correct choices, for the sake of Stefano Pioli and Gian Piero Gasperini who protested for the two episodes in the post-match.

EXPLANATION – To explain the reason for the choices of Irrati and Massa was the president of the AIA (Italian Referees Association) Alfredo Trentalange, who in the afternoon had spoken to the Parliament as follows: “The offside rule clearly states that if a player impacts the opponent’s ability to play the ball, he is currently offside.. In the case of Palomino, it is hard to argue the opposite: there is a contact. And the same goes for what happened at San Siro “.

THE WRONG PROCESS – To be possibly wrong was the process that led to the cancellation of Palomino’s goal: being a subjective decision, Irrati had to go and review the episode before making the final choice. But the Var Nasca also made the mistake, who simply told him “it’s offside”, without deepening the dynamics of the action.. And Nasca, for this, was stopped by the designator for the next round. To be promoted and confirmed on the next day, however, are Massa and Di Paolo – in the Var room for Milan-Naples – chosen respectively for the video of Rome-Sampdoria and Venice-Lazio.