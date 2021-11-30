“Milan quality team, it will be exciting”

Shevchenko on Genoa

“Genoa will have to be very motivated and have a great spirit. Surely the match will be very difficult, Milan are a quality team. Right now we just have to recover the players and see who is not played in what condition they are. injured players who have returned to the team and are training this week will be ready to enter or to play from the start to help the team. “

Shevchenko on the match against Milan

“For sure I will be excited but right now I am trying to block my emotions. This is part of my work, of life. I am a professional and what I promised to the Genoa fans is that I will do my best for them. In this moment I am a professional. I think I will do everything to put Milan in difficulty. “

Shevchenko on the Scudetto

“I will cheer for Milan, as always, but not in the match against Genoa.”

Shevchenko on Milan

“Milan is true that they come from two defeats but Milan play good football. I have watched many of their games, especially the last two. They are a team that plays well and creates opportunities. We must be very careful and very careful. The absence of our best players also weighs heavily. Right now we have to think about recovering the players and try to prepare as best we can for the match. “