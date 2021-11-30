Sports

“Milan quality team, it will be exciting”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Tomorrow Genoa will face Milan and it cannot be a match like any other for Andriy Shevchenko. The rossoblu coach presented the match to the microphones of Genoa Channel. Here are his words:

Shevchenko on Genoa

“Genoa will have to be very motivated and have a great spirit. Surely the match will be very difficult, Milan are a quality team. Right now we just have to recover the players and see who is not played in what condition they are. injured players who have returned to the team and are training this week will be ready to enter or to play from the start to help the team. “

Shevchenko on the match against Milan

“For sure I will be excited but right now I am trying to block my emotions. This is part of my work, of life. I am a professional and what I promised to the Genoa fans is that I will do my best for them. In this moment I am a professional. I think I will do everything to put Milan in difficulty. “

Shevchenko on the Scudetto

“I will cheer for Milan, as always, but not in the match against Genoa.”

Shevchenko on Milan

“Milan is true that they come from two defeats but Milan play good football. I have watched many of their games, especially the last two. They are a team that plays well and creates opportunities. We must be very careful and very careful. The absence of our best players also weighs heavily. Right now we have to think about recovering the players and try to prepare as best we can for the match. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Napoli, Osimhen is even back against Inter? Out 3-4 weeks Anguissa

1 week ago

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Holland snatches the pass for Qatar. France ok, even for Belgium | News

2 weeks ago

GdS – The Champions League knockout stages give breath. Eyes on Jovic and Ginter

4 days ago

Inter, here’s the offer for Insigne: “Signing bonus plus image rights: Marotta …”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button