Milan, Rafael Leao says yes to reinforcement: the social clue

It seems that Rafael Leao particularly appreciates the eventual arrival of a player at Milanello: his gesture is clear.

Milan works for the present and also for the future. Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, assisted by the scout leader Geoffrey Moncada, are evaluating several players who could strengthen Stefano Pioli’s team in 2022.

There seems to be among those who like them a lot Renato Sanches, midfielder relaunched great in the Lille after the disappointing experiences with Bayern Munich and Swansea City. There would already have been some contact with his agent Jorge Mendes to understand the feasibility of a possible operation. There are those who indicate in the former Benfica a possible inclusion of the next summer session of the transfer market.

Renato Sanches at Milan: Leao would like him

Renato Sanches has a contract expiring in June 2023 and does not intend to renew. Lille know they will be forced to sell it by next summer. After spending over 20 million euros between the fixed part and the bonus, the French company will aim to obtain a figure of at least 25-30 million. With the contract deadline close enough, it will not be able to shoot too high on the price.

Meanwhile at home Milan there are those who seem to like the hypothesis of having Renato Sanches in the Rossoneri shirt. It is about Rafael Leao, his compatriot, who on Twitter liked a Sport TV post that reports the indiscretion according to which the former Benfica is in the crosshairs of Milan. In the tweet there is also a photo that depicts Leao and Sanches.

There are those who consider the Portuguese midfielder the replacement for Franck Kessie, who seems destined to leave Milanello on a free transfer, but in reality his characteristics are a bit different. The former Benfica would still be an excellent reinforcement, but not a full-fledged replacement for the Ivorian.

In Sanches’s footsteps there are also clubs from the Premier League, in particular the Liverpool, therefore it will not be easy for Milan to secure it. It is true that relations with Lille are excellent, but the negotiation is not at all easy. We’ll see if Maldini and Massara, who are already discussing Leao’s contract renewal with Jorge Mendes, want to attack the 24-year-old from Lisbon.