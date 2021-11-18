Sports

Milan, Raiola takes stock of Ibrahimovic, Romagnoli and Donnarumma

Mino Raiola visited home Milan to discuss the renewal of Ibrahimovic And Romagnoli. The prosecutor also spoke about his client Gigio Donnarumma, not very happy at Psg due to the limited space he is finding in the field.

Milan, Raiola expresses himself on the future of Ibrahimovic

There was anticipation to understand the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, expiring of the contract with the Milan in June 2022. Mino Raiola was of few words: “Renewal? Everything is possible. Is Ibrahimovic fine and does he want to go to the World Cup? For sure, he is always the same “.

Donnarumma, Raiola does not regret the PSG

Mino Raiola he dwelt more on the cases Donnarumma And Bernardeschi. The goalkeeper of Italy is not thrilled at the Psg: “For him it is a new phase, but not a particular one. I don’t think he’s bothered by the situation with Navas. I’ve always said there are no problems and there won’t be. With the Milan I didn’t mention him. I didn’t take anyone away, I’m not a driver but I’m always in the interests of my players. I have not regretted anything “.

Theme also cast that of the midfielder of Juventus Bernardeschi, who preferred to give up Raiola to rely on Pastorello. The agent of Nocera Inferiore makes mea culpa and admits: “If I lose a player it is my fault, but I am always free to do so and never prisoners. I wish him all the best “.

Milan, Romagnoli case: Raiola’s point

Raiola closed the interview with reporters by touching on the renewal issue of Romagnoli: “The meeting went well, he was courteous as always and calm – his words – I am not talking about the negotiations, we are discussing them and we will see what happens. If he wants to stay at the Milan? He wants, can and everything is possible. The questions about the engagement are a bit impertinent, I don’t talk about the negotiation but I do it with the club “.

