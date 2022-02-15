Milan: ready to open Forte, the fish restaurant loved by American VIPs

TO Milan arrives Strong, the seafood restaurant brand created by the Italian restaurateur Andrea Reitano, who already boasts a restaurant at 150 Ocean Drive, Miami. The restaurantwhich will be specialized in fish from the Mediterranean Sea, will open in Viale Monte Grappa, Moscova, will host 140 seats complete with a summer terrace (which will undoubtedly contribute to the Mediterranean atmosphere) with 70 seats.

Elegant and ready to please even the palate of the most demanding customer, Forte is already a case in America, so much so that it has been appreciated by Johnny Depp, Michael Jordan And Rihanna. In its incarnation in the territory of the boot, the restaurant will offer its customers the signature dishes so loved by celebrities from overseas: sea bass in a salt crust, prawn tartare from Mazara del Vallo, Cacio e Pepe with black truffle and even a delicate ice cream with pistachio, particularly popular in Miami. A good menu, however, needs a good accompaniment: the dishes of the Forte will be paired with the productions of the most important wine regions of Italy and France, with the labels of Antinori, Frescobaldi and Gaja, traditionally known for their extraordinary ability to enhance fish menu. The cellar will house over 3,000 bottles, including the great French château.