Milan reasons for the post Ibrahimovic: three names on the list!

The Milan is starting to reason for the post Ibrahimovic: the Swedish striker born in 1981 inevitably begins to accuse more and more often physical problems and its use is slowly decreasing. For obvious reasons, Ibrahimovic can no longer represent one warranty for the Milan attack and for this reason the club has already targeted different profiles.

Isak

The two names at the top of the wish list are those of Jonathan David And Alexander Isak. Both are very young: the first is a class of ’00 and plays in Lille, the second is a ’99 and plays in the Real Sociedad.

AC Milan know that to get to names like this it will be necessary to make a great investment: David has a market value of approx 50 million, Isak has a clause of 70 million euros and numerous interested clubs. They are both difficult tracks but represent the two ideal names for Maldini And Massara.

Moreover Isak, being Swedish, he has already had the opportunity to speak with Ibrahimovic in the national team, where the Real Sociedad striker has already played 31 games.

The most concrete track remains that of Noa Lang, playmaker of Bruges, which for cost is much more achievable. It has a market value of 25 million and is able to do both the outside on both sides and the tip.

