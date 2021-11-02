Milan, Rebic aside: Porto is also missing. Out Pellegri, Messias and Florenzi in the gym. The probable eleven, VIDEO | First page
Report from Milanello. Ante Rebic also misses Milan’s match tomorrow against Porto, valid for the fourth day of the Champions League: the Croatian striker has in fact not yet recovered from pankle problem remedied against Verona and also played today a custom work in MilanelLor. To check if he will be able to recover for the derby.
PELLEGRI SEPARATELY, FLORENZI AND MESSIAS IN THE GYM – Still apart from Pietro Pellegri: the attacker had stopped due to a annoying final trauma to the right anklereported in training on Friday. I work in the gym for Messias and Alessandro Florenzi, who will probably return after the stop-
THE PROVEN TRAINING – Stefano Pioli has tried the following training, with the players present on the field with the bib: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Giroud.
Latest tests for the #Milan of Stefano #Pioli in view of the decisive challenge of #ChampionsLeague against Porto #MilanPorto pic.twitter.com/nP2PgK8sZy
– CalcioMercato.com (@cmdotcom) November 2, 2021