Milan, red card to Raiola: Romagnoli treats the renewal alone | First page

Move forward together. This is what Milan and Alessio Romagnoli are working on, who has his contract expiring in June and is seriously considering extending it. The former Rossoneri captain took as a stimulus the choice of Pioli to include him in the rotations and not to consider him an undisputed owner, like Tomori, even if it is no longer a very first choice to remain at Milan, at the moment, it remains his first option. In recent weeks, Maldini and Massara have held out their hand to him, they have made him understand that there is still a future for him in the Rossoneri, as long as thecurrent engagement, of 6 million euros net agreed in 2018 with the Fassone and Mirabelli management, now considered anachronistic. Romagnoli, for his part, has given the willingness to lower it, but there is still no agreement. There is certainly no shortage of time to find it.

THE SITUATION – A first-person negotiation, carried out without the supervision of his agent Mino Raiola, to whom he is linked until the end of the season and with whom Milan does not like to talk. Relations with the Italian-Dutch, after Donnarumma’s stormy farewell, are very tense, for this reason, at this stage, Milan and Romagnoli have decided to go it alone. The offer is for an extension on the basis of 3-3.5 million euros net per year, against an initial request of 4.5 million. There will be other meetings, with maximum transparency. If it’s goodbye this time, the parties will leave each other with a handshake.