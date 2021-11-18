Milan, Renato Sanches concrete idea: the cost is high, but Maldini can play the Leao card | First page

Sometimes they come back. The name of the Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches in the market key for Milan it is not a news of the last hour. Several times in the past the midfielder has been treated by the Rossoneri who have approached him both at the time of Benfica (when he then chose Bayern Munich), and at the time of Swansea (when his performance seemed to have fallen to an all-time low). The transfer to Lille it was the way out of a mini tunnel in which one of the best prospects of Portuguese football had ended which now, only a year and a half after the expiration of his current contract, he is back in search of a top club in which to test himself. More mature and more grown up than the first time.

PROHIBITIVE COST – The Milan there is, as there was then, and although the managers from the scout and sport areas of the Rossoneri club have changed, there are always positive opinions on the midfielder of Cape Verdean origins. The idea of ​​the Rossoneri club is to invest for the eventual heir of Franck Kessie, intended to leave on a free transfer, but for Renato Sanches, despite the deadline of 30 June 2023, Lille continues to ask for figures considered prohibitive by Milan today.

THE JOLLY LEAO – A great deal of mediation between the parties will therefore be needed to allow Milan to try the attack with the player first and then with Lille. And with this in mind the meeting that will soon take place between Maldini, Massara and the representative of Rafael Leao, Jorge Mendes, who is the same as Renato Sanches, could be propitiatory to negotiate the extension of the attacker’s contract. The occasion will be the right one to test the ground strongly also for the Portuguese of Lille who will still have to ask for a big discount for a possible summer assault.