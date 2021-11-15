Milan, Renato Sanches opportunity: Rossoneri on pole for the Lille midfielder

After Mike Maignan, Milan is ready to knock on Lille’s doors again to strengthen the squad. This time the goal is in midfield and it’s called Renato Sanches. The Portuguese has his contract expiring in just over a year and is looking around for a new team to continue his career.

Kessie’s replacement?

As you can read on the pages de The Gazzetta dello Sport the Rossoneri are grappling with the Kessié case and the possible farewell of the President on a free transfer, which is why the hunt for a substitute has already begun. And Sanches has all the right requirements. 24 years old, he already has experience in the major European top clubs and at Lille he has returned to being a very important player in his role: last summer Arsenal put 35 million on the plate for the player, without however being able to conclude the deal. .

Positive signs

Sanches, recently joined also by Juventus and Roma, is sending positive signals to Milan. The salary is important (about 5.5 million gross) but not impossible. Also in France in recent days there has been talk of Milan’s interest and the Portuguese, who scored yesterday against Serbia, wants to demonstrate all his worth even in a great club.