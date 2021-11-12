Milan, renewals: 2026 operation, 80 million for Leao, Hernandez and Bennacer

Arrived in 2019 and expiring in 2024, they are very close to the Rossoneri: by the end of the year there will be extensions, immediately after Pioli

This also happens to high-flying AC Milan: the players get used to the top and want to stay there. Whether at Milanello, where those who attend the locker room tell of a particularly serene and familiar atmosphere, or at San Siro, where the enthusiasm of the cheering is contagious, the substance does not change: today’s AC Milan fans want to be tomorrow’s AC Milan fans. This is how Theo Hernandez, Bennacer and Leao made it clear to the club: all linked to the Rossoneri until 2024 and for which negotiations for an extension are already well underway. There is a compiled agenda: first Pioli, then the players. The club will close the practice of renewing the coach before Christmas, immediately after, by the end of the year, it will be the turn of three of the symbols of the new course. The trust of Milan originates from the desire of the three players to remain Rossoneri: the same will already clearly expressed by Pioli. And the same common vision: the club is thinking of a long project together with the coach and the columns of his team, protagonists who have made it possible to climb to the top of the championship.

To please – The intention to extend the relationship with the club, expressed by Theo, Bennacer and Leao, was appreciated by the club and will certainly make the AC Milan fans happy. They are three young talents, they could have an international market, perhaps aspire to even richer engagements. The priority is instead Milan and the aspiration to win in the Rossoneri. The company’s strategy will be to postpone the expiry of the agreements for another two seasons, that is to the summer of 2026. Today all three are under contract until 2024: the same move, with the same procedures and timing, which had led to signing of Saelemaekers in mid-October. Recently announced two-year renewal also for an over 30 like Kjaer: demonstrating that the Rossoneri project, which rests on the very faithful, has a long-term horizon. On the other figures, those relating to remuneration, there is much more confidentiality: for sure, the renewal will make the three richer. For Theo and Bennacer, the salary could make a triple jump: today they earn one and a half million euros per season, in the post-adjustment paycheck they could find four or, with bonuses, even more. There is a little distance between request and offer, a gap that can easily be reduced during negotiations. Same assumptions for Leao, which would rise from 1.4 million to more than 3. Signatures that gross would cost the club about 80 million in total, from here (salaries would be raised immediately) to 2026, demonstrating how much the company believes in them.

Determinants – As for Pioli, the three also deserved a new contract on the pitch. Theo has been a Rossoneri since 2019, preceded by his reputation as a bad boy: the 20 million spent on him seemed an excessive amount. In Milan he proved his professionalism and met Zoe: they will soon become parents. With 93 games and 16 goals (12 games, one goal this year) he won the title of irreplaceable and earned the French national team. The value of the card has increased accordingly. Bennacer, from Empoli making his debut at San Siro, was considered too immature to direct a great team: he denied the skeptics, he has 81 games and 2 goals, of which 16 and one this season despite an increasingly crowded midfield . The growth is also evident in Leao’s numbers, in the Rossoneri’s third season: in this season he already has 5 goals between the championship and the Champions League, 7 is his seasonal record; 89 appearances and 18 Rossoneri goals in all. The premises say that this could be the year of the definitive consecration.

What’s Kessie doing? – The Rossoneri wishes of the three have not infected Kessie, who is due to expire in June: there are no changes in direction. The ambition in this case is to try his luck elsewhere, in a foreign club (at the PSG or in the Premier) that can guarantee him a pharaonic salary. Does it still exist? Legitimate doubt, which could also belong to Milan, given Franck’s performances in the league and in the Champions League: good, in line with his performance, but not superlative. The dt Paolo Maldini has announced new meetings with the agent of the Ivorian (not yet scheduled): the final word has not been written, but to date no twists are planned

November 12, 2021 (change November 12, 2021 | 09:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link