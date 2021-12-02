Milan restarts and dominates against the former Sheva. Messias is the new certainty of Pioli | First page

Shevchenko has won everything in his career with Milan, Including the Ballon d’Or, finding him as an opponent 4,588 days after his last AC Milan shirt would have done him a joke anyway, but it was really impossible. His Genoa is too far from Milan, too much difference in technique, tactics, physics, mentality. In Marassi, Pioli’s team resumed their run after two defeats in a row and recovered two points against Napoli, stopped at 2-2 by Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia. Three to zero with about twenty shots and almost total domination. Determined, arrembante, full of desire and quality, so he won in Genoa. Ibrahimovic was once again its lighthouse and its safe haven, in this match he scored and finished 8 times in an hour. But from this race Pioli comes out with a new certainty, called Messias. Goal in the Champions League in Madrid on his debut in Milan, double to Marassi in his first time as a starter. Next to Leao, Rebic and Brahim Diaz now there is also him, a winger (but also an attacking midfielder) of great technique, a real extra resource. As for Sheva, to think seriously about salvation in January he will have to redo half a team.

ALL MILAN – Sixty seconds, just sixty, of Genoa with Cambiaso’s shot just high. Then, only Milan. What Pioli had prepared in the wake of the two defeats in a row, a furious but intelligent reaction, was immediately seen on the pitch. Yet Milan had started with two handicaps not just. The first, albeit expected, was given by the momentary overtaking of Inter who had just beaten Spezia. The second, bad and unexpected, was the injury after just a minute of Kjaer. Left knee sprain, we’ll know more in the next few hours. All this did not upset the plans of Milan who took Genoa by the neck and never gave up on them for almost half an hour. The goal came with a free-kick from Ibrahimovic for Ekuban’s hand touch from Kalulu’s shot: Sirigu remained planted in the middle of the goal, while the ball was spinning near the post.

IBRA OF RECORDS – To give an idea of ​​Milan’s technical and physical fury, just report a figure: in the first 20 minutes, Ibra finished 6 times. Zlatan’s goal brought not only victory but also a series of records: goal number 90 in the Rossoneri shirt, number 153 in Serie A like Crespo and Nyers, number 73 in A with Milan as Pippo Inzaghi, number 31 in A after turning 38 as only Silvio Piola had managed to do.

MESSIAS / 1 – Genoa was incapable of reacting, on the bench Sheva seemed stunned. He ordered Badelj and Rovella (the only Genoa player always in the game) to raise the line of play, but Milan pushed them further and further down. Three more or less clear chances for Milan, then, after 25 ‘of real suffering, Genoa reappeared in the Rossoneri half, even if Maignan did not make a single save. The rossoblù’s brief return to the game inevitably opened up some spaces that Brahim Diaz, with two fantastic slaloms, swallowed up in an instant, getting closer to scoring. In full recovery, it was Messias and still head to close the score with 2-0: Krunic’s shot rebounded by Vanheusden, the ball soared and Messias, with a head lob, put her where Sirigu could not reach. The action began with a heel strike from Ibrahimovic, just to please.

THE REST OF THE GREAT OLD MAN – In the end of the first half Gabbia was cautioned that Pioli, despite his entry in place of Kjaer, replaced in the interval to avoid any nasty surprise, letting Florenzi enter and centralizing Kalulu next to Tomori. Shevchenko instead made an attacking change, focusing on the quality of Hernani instead of Sturaro. Ibra had another opportunity immediately at the opening of the second half, but also Genoa, with a header from Hernani on a free kick from Rovella, could score: Maignan made a save and then Tomori kicked the ball out of the goal with a bicycle kick. After an hour, Ibrahimovic, protagonist of another super match, was also out, and the young Pellegri, who is half the age of Zlatan, entered.

MESSIAS / 2 – As soon as he sat on the bench, Ibra enjoyed his team’s third goal, the second from Messias. Rapid action that crossed the upper part of the Genoa area, from Hernandez to Brahim Diaz a Messias, left infield placed on the far post. The last brazilian brazilian brace in Milan was signed by a certain Ronaldinho … After conceding 7 goals in the last two games, Milan wanted at all costs to close without conceding goals. He succeeded thanks to another feat of Maignan that Portanova, as soon as he entered, he tried to hit with a shot from 40 meters (he had seen him out of goal): two steps back and a big leap to lift the ball over the crossbar. In short, glory also for the replacement of Donnarumma.

THE TABLE

Genoa-Milan 0-3 (first half 0-2)

Scorers: 10 ‘pt Ibrahimovic (M), 47’ pt and 16 ‘st Messias (M)

Assist: 16 ‘st Diaz (M).

Genoa (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vasquez, Masiello (32 ‘st Bani), Vanheudsen; Ghiglione, Sturaro (1 ‘st Hernani), Badelj (17’ st Galdames), Rovella (32 ‘st Portanova), Cambiaso; Ekuban, Bianchi (17 ‘st Pandev). (Available: Marchetti, Semper, Sabelli, Biraschi, Behrami, Touré, Buksa) All. A. Shevchenko.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer (4 ‘pt Gabbia; 1’ st Florenzi), Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali (32 ‘st Bakayoko), Kessié; Messias, Diaz (32 ‘st Saelemaekers), Krunic; Ibrahimovic (15 ‘st Pellegri). (Available: Tatarusanu, Mirante, Ballo, Conti, Leao, Maldini). Herds S. Pioli.

Referees: JL Sacchi of Macerata. Assistants: M. Vivenzi-A. The Cicero. IV Man: G. Ayroldi; Var: L. Banti; Avar: R. Di Vuolo.

Booked: 31 ‘pt Cage (M); 22 ‘st Masiello (G), 28’ st Rovella (G).