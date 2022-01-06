Sports

Milan-Roma, official: three other positive players among the Rossoneri at Covid – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The Rossoneri have communicated the positivity of three other players. Moreover, Romagnoli, Calabria and Tomori did not train today

The shadow of the Covid it also comes back up Milan-Rome. After the long series of cases in A league, with some teams stopped by the local health authorities, in these minutes also the Rossoneri club communicated the positivity of three other players, whose names have not been specified. “B.C Milan announces that, following the checks carried out on the team group, three players tested positive for Covid-19. The players are doing well and will follow the quarantine period according to the instructions received from the health authorities – reads the press release –. The whole team tomorrow will be subjected to tampons according to Ats provisions “. These three players are added to Tatarusanu and another positive player whose name has not been made official, in addition of course to the absentees for the African Cup of Nations Bennacer, Ballo-Touré And Kessie. Moreover, today, as reported by ‘Sky Sport’, today they did not train Calabria, Tomori And Romagnoli and they won’t be available tomorrow. This is the probable formation of Milan against Roma: Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Forenzi, Theo Hernandez; Tonali Krunic; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Messias; Giroud. Not at its best yet Ibrahimovic, Leao And Rebic.

