Milan-Romagnoli, appointment with Raiola for the renewal. The truth about Juve | First page

Always professional, correct, never a word out of place. Alessio Romagnoli is one of the positive notes of Milan first in the standings. He is no longer a regular player, but gives his contribution constantly (6 appearances from 1 ‘in the league so far). He accepted this downsizing, a new role as a luxury reserve, with convincing responses on the pitch. Where it matters most. The group he leads appreciates him, Pioli values ​​him as well as the company. Which in fact would be happy to renew the contract expiring in June. However, it is not that easy to reach the finish line.

THE PLAYER’S WILL – Romagnoli earns € 5 million net per season, a very rich contract he signed with the previous owner (when he was followed by Sergio Berti). Milan cannot reach these figures now for an important player, yes leader, but no longer a starter. But there is room to talk about it, to try to meet each other. The central, 26, despite some polls from the Premier and some draft from Lazio, would like to stay at the Milan.

THE MEETING – And then everything can change. So much so that, news of the last few hours, the rumors of Sportitalia on a meeting in the next few days between Milan, Romagnoli and Raiola, his agent. A first direct comparison to understand if there are the conditions to move forward together. Alessio wants to listen to the club’s proposal: he knows that in all probability it will be lower than his current salary, but he wants to understand by how much. To then draw their own conclusions. Meanwhile Raiola is still thinking of Juventus as a hypothesis for his client: an idea at the moment, also born out of Allegri’s esteem for the Rossoneri captain, which could become something else if the dialogues with Maldini and Massara did not give the hoped-for results.