Milan-Rome 3-1 – Top & Flop

TOP

WELCOME BACK CAPTAIN – The only happy note of the day is the return of Lorenzo Pellegrini. The number 7 is the liveliest of the Giallorossi, all dangerous actions pass through him, so much so that after his exit from the field Roma practically does not create anything. He is not yet at his best and he does not have 90 minutes on the pitch, but yesterday he showed how his presence is essential for the Giallorossi.

(R) UI – He was not at his best for some back problems, instead he played and was ultimately decisive in limiting the damage. Even with Milan Rui Patricio kept up the shack as much as possible, especially in the final, saving Ibrahimovic’s penalty and denying an even heavier partial.

FLOP

SHADOWS IN SAN SIRO – It seemed the ideal context to start 2022 in the best possible way, against a Milan heavily debilitated by COVID-19 and the African Cup of Nations. Instead, Roma at San Siro showed off one of the worst versions of themselves. The Rossoneri don’t do much to win, but the Giallorossi do a lot to lose, giving Milan three points. A great proof of lack of maturity, which casts many shadows on the future of Rome.

2X1 – How to ruin two games in one? Ask Karsdorp and Mancini. Especially the Dutchman, who with the match still in the balance makes a crazy foul on Leao and earns his second yellow card. Mancini then concedes the reply, landing the Portuguese again with the now largely complex match and also remedying the expulsion. Above all, the Dutchman’s nonsense weighs heavily, because it effectively crushes Roma’s hopes of a comeback. The two reds, however, worry a lot also in view of the next match, when Roma will host Juventus at the Olimpico.

ISBAGLIEZ – Ibanez’s random day of lucid madness is becoming a fairly common constant now. Today the Brazilian makes an absurd mistake, giving Milan 2-0, and from there he plays blocked and afraid for the whole match. It is not the first time this has happened, when Ibanez is on a bad day it risks combining incredible omelettes. The defender must also grow in the management of difficulties, because there is a way and a way to play badly and such mistakes must never be made at certain levels.

HAVE YOU SEEN MIKI? – In the last few days it seemed to be growing sharply, but today it has shown an incredible regression. He played his best games without Pellegrini on the pitch, as if he suffered from the presence of the captain, who is basically the player closest to him in quality and characteristics on the pitch. The Armenian fails to do both phases with application, he goes into difficulty: he has to play more in the opponent’s trocar, closer to the strikers and obviously Pellegrini’s presence on the field today has called him to a more defensive task. And he got lost in the Rossoneri midfield.

ENOUGH ALIBI – After a trial like the one offered by Rome, talking about referees is superfluous and out of place and unfortunately it is becoming a rhyme to be trimmed after every bad impression.