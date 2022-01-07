Milan-Rome, CM’s report cards: Stratospheric Maignan, Tonali dominates. Flop Mourinho | A league

Milan-Rome 3-1

MILAN

Maignan 7.5:

what a goalkeeper the Frenchman: at least four decisive interventions, two extraordinary ones on Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan.

Florenzi 6.5: the match of the heart against the team that has given him so much and, perhaps, even taken away in recent years. He touches the goal on a free-kick with a magnificent trajectory that hits the intersection of the posts – Play an intense and quality game. (From 32 ‘Conti sv),

Kalulu 6.5: reactive and concentrated, he often plays in advance. He is confirmed as a pleasant resource for the team.

Cage 6.5: he lets himself be found ready, he does not suffer from Abraham’s overwhelming physical power.

Theo Hernandez 6.5: widely applied in the two phases, with quality and quantity.

Tonali 7: dominates far and wide in midfield. Never a trivial game, always lucid in his choices. And recovers a lot of balls.

Krunic 6: two-sided performance: excellent in the first half, nervous and not very precise in the first part of the second half. (from the 18th st Bakayoko 6: stands in front of the defense and erects a wall on which all the ambitions of Rome are broken)

Messias 7: he finds his first joy at San Siro in front of his audience. In the first half he literally drives Vina crazy with her changes of pace.

Brahim Diaz 7: in clear recovery after some unconvincing tests. He moves a lot on the whole offensive front, he dictates the pass and also goes to the shot: only the crossbar denies him the joy of the goal.

Saelemaekers 6: usual generosity especially in the non-possession phase. (from the 18th st Leao 7: devastating impact on the game. He accelerates and closes the race with a terrifying left. Not sated, he also gets a penalty)

Tour 7: glacial from the spot for the fifth goal of the season. He opens the way for his teammates, he delights the public with a couple of players of the highest level. (from the 32 ‘st Ibrahimovic 5: it is noted only for the error from the disk)

Pegs 7: stronger than yet another total emergency. Prepare the game perfectly and surprise Mourinho once again. It became great.



ROME

Rui Patricio 6.5:

flies like a hawk on Theo’s surface-to-air missile, hypnotizes Ibrahimovic from the spot.

Ibanez 5: combines all the colors in the first half hour. The mistake that led to the Rossoneri’s second goal was sensational. Slightly better in the second half.

Smalling 7: practically nothing is wrong, on the air game he has no rivals. Performance as a defensive leader despite the bad defeat.

Mancini 5: constantly late and forced to foul. Expelled in the final for a double yellow card.

Karsdorp 5: when he has the field he manages to attack with the right timing. Tactically, however, he errs a lot and gets nervous in the end of the first half for a hint of a fight with Theo Hernandez. The red card he remedied in the second half had been in the air for some time.

Pilgrims 5.5: lights up in flashes but today he didn’t have much more from a physical point of view. (from the 25 ‘st El Shaarawy 5.5: Mou asks him for speed on the counterattack but the former Milan never sees it).

Veretout 5.5: grinds km after km but is not very shiny in the setting phase. (from the 25 ‘st Felix 6: gives more panache to Roma’s attack in the final)

Mkhitaryan 6: the only one who has some ideas in Rome. Surprisingly deployed in the two central midfielders, the Armenian is one of the few to escape.

Vina 6: in the first half hour he suffers the great vein of Messias, then he takes his measurements. (from the 25 ‘st Cristante 5.5: it is dominated by Tonali)

Zaniolo 5.5: it can and must do much more. Maignan commits to the end of the first half, then immediately exits the game.

Abraham 6: quick to deflect a strangled conclusion by Pellegrini into the goal. He fights but it is not in his best night. (from the 30 ‘st Shomurodov sv).

Mourinho 5.5: the feeling is that there is still a lot of work to do for the Portuguese. You don’t see his grit and his defensive focus in this team.