Milan-Rome, Corsport’s slow motion: vote 3 to Chiffi. And Gazzetta: doubts about contact Ibra-Ibañez

MILAN ROME MOVIOLA – Nervous game between Milan And Rome yesterday at San Siro, with sparks flying in couple of cases. It has been necessary to calm the spirits more than once, so much so that even Mourinho he had to intervene to calm his own, in particular Karsdorp. A chaotic match, in short, with some questionable episodes. According to the moviola of Gazzetta.it Chiffi should have spread more calming, and on the whistled penalty to Abraham we read: “the Var Aureliano (6 ‘pt) that sees a movement of the arm (of Abraham) away from the body and with a clear direction towards the ball, then impacted”. Then, according to the newspaper, there would be a detective story in Ibañez and one in Viña for entry on Messias. However, doubts remain about the contact between Ibrahimovic And Ibañez, with Chiffi who then assigned a penalty by contrast Mancini–Leao, but let it go in the case of the withholding of Tonali on Zaniolo.

The slow motion of the Corriere dello Sport

The Corriere dello Sport judges Chiffi’s work with much more severity and gives the referee a 3. On Hernandez’s shot, Abraham makes the movement with his arm towards the ball, but according to the newspaper there was no contact, meanwhile because the ball never changes direction, rotation or speed. And it keeps the same line. So there are no certainties, so why does the Var intervene? Asks the newspaper. According to this principle, Corsport indicates the contact between Mkhitaryan and Krunic as more punishable. And the withholding of Tonali on Zaniolo is therefore equally punishable, given that LEao was granted a penalty in a similar circumstance. In this case, can we speak of a crossing of legs? Then the days invites Chiffi to review Ibra’s knee on Ibañez in the area, on which, however, the Var (Aureliano was given 4) remained silent. Insufficient whistle also in the management of the cards: ”Ibanez who swoops on Tonali is yellow, even more so is the late intervention of Viña on Junior Messias. And Krunic’s kick from behind on Pellegrini who was gone is from… orange. Just the double yellow in Karsdorp, that of Mancini depends on how the penalty / non-penalty is judged ”- concludes the newspaper.