Milan-Rome, LIVE slow motion: Abraham with his arm, penalty for the Rossoneri after on field review. Tonali risks on Zaniolo | First page

The big match of the "Meazza" will also see the presence of Vivenzi and Ranghetti as assistants

55 ‘KRUNIC FIRST WARN IN AC MILAN: the Bosnian midfielder knocks out Pellegrini and is sanctioned by Chiffi.

FIRST HALF

45 ‘+ 4’ ZANIOLO DOWN IN THE AREA, YELLOW-RED PROTESTS: the Roma player jumps to the cage and, inside the Milan penalty area, is the protagonist of a slight contact with Tonali. Chiffi decides to let it play.

43 & # 39; KRUNIC ASKS FOR THE PENALTY, THEN THEO AND KARSDORP WARNED: on the developments of a corner, a clash in the Giallorossi area between Mkhitaryan and Krunic, who remains on the ground without Chiffi taking action. The action continues and Theo Hernandez decides to continue, before putting the ball out at a later time to allow the rescue to his teammate: a behavior that unleashes the anger of Roma and the referee solves everything by warning Hernandez and Karsdorp.

40 ‘ADJUSTING ABRAHAM’S GOAL: absolutely regular position – Giroud and, further back than him, Krunic keep the Roma striker in play on Pellegrini’s shot.

19 ‘ZANIOLO ADMONITO: the Roma attacking midfielder knocks down Messias, interrupting a restart of Milan: Chiffi draws the yellow.

5 ‘ABRAHAM WITH THE ARM, THE VAR DECIDES ON THE PENALTY FOR AC MILAN: Theo Hernandez collects a corner kick and kicks towards the goal. Before the grand parade of Rui Patricio, Abraham intervenes with a wide arm and Chiffi, after the on field review at the VAR, decrees the penalty. The English striker also receives a yellow card.