MILAN-ROME-MILAN by ELECTRIC CAR in DAY! COSTS, TIMES, STOPS. – Andrea Galeazzi

A journey of over a thousand kilometers in one day with an electric car. It can be done? Will it be pleasant or will it become an ordeal lasting twice as long as with a normal heat engine? I am confident that the first will prove to be correct .. but let’s find out together with the BMW iX!

It starts at 6 and 7:30 after having kept the 130km / h on the highway we are at 55% of battery then stop for breakfast and recharge up to 80% completed in 25 minutes. The average consumption at 130 it was of 29 kWh / 100km.

It should also be noted that the consumption of heating having the heat pump, which is a very efficient system, stands around 1 / 1.5kWh therefore 1% every hour. Virtually irrelevant.

The real turning point on the highway is the superfast columns that allow you to return to 80% of battery within 15 minutes. We hope that more and more will be installed and we also hope directly on the highway because, albeit little by little, we are talking about 2 / 3km, those that are outside make you lose those 10 more minutes that get bored in the long run.

Rome reached in 6 hours and a fourth stops for recharging and detours for accidents included. Not bad I would say. The average consumption for this last stretch was 24 kWh / 100km, lower than before both due to the presence of greater drops, and because the temperature has risen a lot and the consumption of heating, however efficient it is, is now practically zero.

The electric they also have a nice advantage, the convenience of being able to enter ZTL, in the case of Rome just register first on the website of the municipality.

Once in the center I didn’t want to look for a column to which to leave the car attached so I chose to take advantage of the very convenient service of E-Gap! What is E-Gap? If you have not already seen them, you will find special videos and articles where I will tell you everything, in a nutshell it consists of parking where you want and booking a recharge online. The guys from E-Gap will arrive and recharge the car with the kW we have chosen via the app.

The final summary data provided by the on-board computer is 1181 kilometers traveled, 12 hours and 23 minutes driving e 26.1 kWh / 100km of average consumption. But let’s talk about costs, because while traveling, unlike when you are at home and you have all night to recharge, it makes a lot of sense to use the fast, and the fast costs a lot more. Ionity for example it charges € 0.79 per kWh, Free To X € 0.65 and for “home” top-up of E-Gap € 1 per kWh. The total would be of € 200-220, quite high then but there is one thing to say: those who travel often can reduce these costs with subscriptions. For example, the subscription offered by BMW is called BMW Charging and cuts the cost of Ionity to € 0.31 by paying € 13 per month.

In conclusion I feel like saying that it can be done, traveling by electric is possible, but you have to to choose there suitable machine because unlike thermals, not all electric are able to allow such a long journey in comfort and without wasting excessive time at the charging stations.