Sports
Milan-Rome, the official formations: Krunic is there, Theo is back. Ibra from 1 ‘- Milan News
- Milan-Rome, the official formations: Krunic is there, Theo is back. Ibra from 1 ‘Milan News
- Roma-Milan 0-1, goal by Ibrahimovic | The DirectThe Gazzetta dello Sport
- Birthday Maradona: Maldini joins the greetings messages – PHOTOSMilan News 24
- (LIVE!) ROME-AC MILAN: 0-1 (25 ‘Ibrahimovic)Giallorossi.net
- Tough race. Milan always snubbed. The penalties, the renewals and the new ‘ball’.Milan News