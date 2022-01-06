Sports

Milan-Rome, the official formations

At 18.30 take the field at San Siro Milan and Rome for the 20th matchday of Serie A. The team of Pegs will try to restart from the 3 points with which he concluded the first round: in front of him he will find the Giallorossi trained by Mourinho.

Milan will have to renounce, among others, a Calabria, Romagnoli And Tomori. Pioli therefore opts for Kalulu central defender together with Gabbia. Tonali and Krunic will act in the median, ahead of Giroud supported by Messias, Brahim and Saelemaekers.

Mourinho still chooses the defense at 3 with Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez in front of Rui Patricio, confirmed in goal despite yesterday’s problems. In attack he will play Zaniolo together with Abraham, Captain Pellegrini is back in midfield.

The official formations

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Theo; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Brahim, Saelemaekers; Giroud. Herds Pioli

Available: Mirante, Nava, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Conti, Leao, Maldini, Bakayoko, Stanga

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Veretout, Mkhytarian, Viña; Abraham, Zaniolo. Herds Mourinho

Available: Boer, Mastrantonio, Cristante, Villar, Carles Perez, Calafiori, Shomurodov, Kumbulla, Bove, Zalewski, Afena Gyan, El Shaarawy

