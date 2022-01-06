Milan-Rome, the probable choices of Pioli: ballot in midfield

After the Christmas break, the A league returns to the field for the turn of the Epiphany.

The Milan from Stefano Pioli he will have to deal immediately with the Rome from Mourinho in what could be a very interesting match for the future of the two teams.

The Rossoneri must demonstrate, in fact, that the period spent at the end of 2021 has been archived and that the break has restored the necessary strength to the team to express that beautiful and efficient game at the beginning of the season.

In addition, several players also return from injuries and, even if not yet in full condition, they could serve as help in case of problems during the match.

Pioli, Milan-Rome, Serie A

The Rossoneri coach seems willing to field the usual 4-2-3-1 with Maignan between the posts, defense formed by Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli And Theo Hernandez while in midfield they take their places Tonali And Bakayoko which is in a runoff with Krunic.

Space a Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz And Leao on the trocar in support of Giroud favorite over Ibra.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao; Giroud. Herds Pioli