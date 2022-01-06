Milan-Rome, the probable formations: Rossoneri emergency in defense

The Gazzetta dello Sport has published the probable formations of Milan: Pioli is in full emergency in defense for the coronavirus

The Gazzetta dello Sport published this morning the probable formations of Milan-Rome. The match, which will be played at the San Siro stadium, is valid for the twentieth day of the Serie A championship. The Rossoneri come from the 4-2 victory against Empoli, while the Giallorossi from the 1-1 draw against Sampdoria. It is the first match of 2022.

The Milan by Stefano Pioli is in total emergency in defense. In goal Maignan. In defense Florenzi, Cage, Kalulu And Theo Hernandez. A safe midfield of the place is Sandro Tonali, while at his side there should be RadeKrunic. Bench for Bakayoko. On the trocar Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz And Alexis Saelemaekers. In attack runoff between Olivier Giroud And Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the former seems to be the favorite. Unavailable Pellegri, Castillejo, Tatarusanu, Tomori, Calabria, Romagnoli, Kjaer, Ballo-Toure, Bennacer and Kessie.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1). Maignan, Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Giroud. Available: Mirante, Conti, Leao, Bakayoko, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Maldini. Coach: Pioli

Roma respond with 3-5-2. In goal Rui Patricio, who has recovered from the physical problems of the past few days. In defense Mancini, Smalling And Ibanez. In midfield Karsdorp, Pilgrims, Cristante, Veretout And Vina. In attack Abraham And Zaniolo. Spinazzola, Mayoral, Fuzato, Darboe and Diawara are unavailable.

ROME (3-5-2). Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Cristante, Veretout, Vina; Abraham and Zaniolo. Available: Boer, Mastrantonio, Calafiori, Reynolds, Kumbulla, Villar, Bove, Perez, Feli, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy, Shomurodov. Coach: Mourinho. Speaking of Milan-Rome, here’s where to watch the game on TV and in streaming.

