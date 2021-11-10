Milan, ruling on the trademark: it cannot register it in Germany

The German company InterES Handels sells pens, pencils and notebooks with an eponymous “Milan” trademark registered in 1988. It is opposed and the European Union court agrees: “there is a risk of confusing consumers”

The emblem of the AC Milan football club cannot be registered at an international level as a trademark for stationery and office items, referred to as “class 16”. This was established by the Court of the European Union as the last stage of a legal battle for designer pens and pencils, which for now is smiling at the German company InterES Handels- und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft, which in 1984 had filed a similar trademark – “Milan” – for a line of stationery products, later registered in 1988. For the court there is a risk, given the similarity, that consumers will make “confusion”. The “phonetic” proximity and the fact that they both refer to the city of Milan are contested. Judges, on the other hand, do not seem to be interested in the great difference between the two logos: an eagle is depicted in the German one.

The story – It all began in 2017 when AC Milan, understood as the football club, applied for the international registration of its trademark to the European Union Intellectual Property Office. InterES Handels- und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft immediately opposes and the European Trademark Office agrees with the German company. We then arrive at the appeal presented by the Rossoneri, which was then rejected in recent days.

The consequences – Minimal, as AC Milan clarified with a note. Also because the sentence “is subject to appeal within two months” and therefore it is not certain that the affair will end here. The decision of the court for the Rossoneri “has no direct consequence on the right to use the ‘AC MILAN and figure’ trademark for such products, as the decision only concerns the registration of the sign in the EU trademark register. – the impediment to registration concerns only the German territory and the company is free to continue the registration process with national applications in all other countries of the European Union “.

November 10, 2021 (change November 10, 2021 | 21:22)

