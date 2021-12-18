Milan, Saelemaekers: “Leao and Maldini will become phenomena”

Alexis Saelemaekers, AC Milan footballer, gave an interview to Dazn’s microphones. Here’s what the Belgian footballer said

Salvatore Cantone

Alexis Saelemaekers, AC Milan footballer, gave an interview to Dazn’s microphones. Here are the words of Saelemaekers: “With which companions do I play at the Playstation? Tonali, Maldini play a lot. Ibra also plays, but he prefers to play Fortnite, I don’t like it”.

On football: “For me it’s a game, people come to the stadium also to see you play like a tunnel. It’s important to have fun when you play, as well as obviously do what the coach asks me.”

On what he needs to improve: “I know I have to score more goals, I’m working hard for this. I know it’s important for the team too, that’s what a striker has to do. Better goal or assist? I prefer to assist, but it would be better to do both.”

On the embrace with Cristiano Ronaldo in a 4-2 Milan-Juve: “A dream that I did not realize directly. When I got home they asked me about that hug and it was very nice and I was very pleased. Ronaldo is a great person. A quality that I would steal from him? The ability to do goals in all games “

On his number: “56 is my first number when I was at Anderlecht. From then to now it has brought me luck. I’m a bit superstitious and when I see that something works, I do it again. When I enter the field I make two jumps to the right and then a jump in the air with both feet “.

Who could win the Golden Ball in 5 years: “I think it will be a bit late for Ibra (laughs, ed). I would say Maldini or Leao. Because they are phenomena. I really like to see them play, they have many qualities and they are not yet in the best moment of their career but soon they will become phenomena “.

On its best qualities: “I can’t say I’m stronger than someone else but I don’t like talking about myself. I prefer to do my job, I know what I have to do and how to work but I don’t like talking about myself”

On a possible musical single with Leao: “No I don’t think about a single with him (laughs). I don’t know if I sing better or him. I like to dance, a lot on afro music. I think I’m better at singing than him but I let him so it takes some confidence “

On the most beautiful stadium in which he played: “San Siro”

On his greatest fear: “”The devil. I did not know what to say”.

On the idol as a child: “Ronaldo because for me he was one of the strongest players”

On the slowest companion to respond to messages: “Bennacer”

On the most difficult type of goal for him to score: “In the head, too hard for me”

On the partner who listens to the worst music: “” Calabria. Listen to Electro. He put the music in the locker room once and it was the first and last time “

On the strongest player in his role: “Salah. Every ball he touches seems to be his best friend. He makes no mistakes, he does everything very easily and scores a lot of goals and assists. I’m working on this too to improve.” Meanwhile, Milan is thinking of a great striker on the transfer market.