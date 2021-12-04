Milan-Salernitana 2-0: Ibrahimovic at rest, Kessié and Saelemaekers take care

MILAN – It was the summer of 2003 when Stefano Pioli took his first steps as a coach in professional football: after the coaching seasons of the Bologna and Chievo youth teams, Salernitana chose him convinced of facing a championship of C only to find himself in B after the turbulent months of the “Catania case”. By his own admission, a small piece of heart has remained in Salerno, where it all began. But eighteen years and a few months later, having to deal with reality, the Milan manager allowed himself some small calculations, because Liverpool on the horizon is too big an appointment not to occupy part of the Rossoneri’s thoughts and influence the choices. against an opponent who, despite good will, appears close to disarmament. And so, with a hint of turnover aimed at preserving above all Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it took little for the Devil to get the better (2-0) of a Salernitana strangled by a thousand misunderstandings that continue to characterize a year that promises to be particularly foolish, returning also at the moment at the top of the standings.

<< The chronicle of the race >>

Pellegri, what bad luck

Milan used the gears, raising the engine revs when necessary and then traveling at a slow pace, without getting too busy. At the start Pioli asked Leao with great insistence to propose himself in personal action on the left and Kessié’s advantage was born from an outburst of the Portuguese, with a strangled but effective conclusion. Unfortunately for him, Pellegri turned out to be less effective, returning to Serie A for the first time since September 2017, with the long and unfortunate Monegasque exile in between. The attacker raised the white flag after less than a quarter of an hour due to a muscle problem and the circumstance fully clarified Pioli’s ideas: absolute rest for Ibrahimovic, inside Krunic sharing the role of tactical center forward with Brahim Diaz. The match of number 10 is one of the best news for the Rossoneri, with the usual quality in the movements to receive simple but functional passages between the lines and the needs of their teammates. His assist for Saelemaekers, good at working the ball up to bring it on the left-handed to beat Belec on the far post.

The report cards of Milan-Salernitana: Brahim Diaz the spark, Belec avoids the goleada by Enrico Currò 04 December 2021





The management of the result

And Salernitana? Complicated to do better for Colantuono, struggling with a surreal corporate situation – the deadline of December 5 is now around the corner – and with a squad that has become very short due to injuries as well as being assembled in a hurry and fury, for a coach with diametrically opposed ideas of football. The Campanians had started with a sort of 4-4-2, in which Coulibaly had to act as a fake left winger in midfield with Zortea on the other side: the latter was one of the few to arouse a positive impression, also surrendering to a injury in the second half. Little luck even with the transition to 3-5-2 during the match. With two goals in the first twenty minutes, Milan tried to measure the pace, however wasting opportunities in the series: with Leao – who remained at rest after the interval – and then with Krunic, who forced Belec to the miracle to avoid the three of a kind before the pause, also touched by Kessie; then, in the second half, with Diaz, as precious in finishing as he is wasteful in front of goal, and with the newcomers Messias and Tonali. Pioli also asked for the three of a kind to avoid thoughts, but it didn’t help. And Zlatan Ibrahimovic, comfortable on the bench and covered to avoid getting cold, rested his muscles in view of the great challenge.

Milan, Pioli: “Soon to look at the table, now head to Liverpool” 04 December 2021





AC MILAN 2-0 SALERNITANA (2-0)

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez (17 ‘st Ballo Toure); Bakayoko (1 ‘st Bennacer), Kessie (34’ st Tonali); Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao (1 ‘st Messias); Pellegri (13 ‘pt Krunic). Coach: Pioli

Salerno (4-4-1-1): Belec; Veseli, Gyomber, Bogdan, Ranieri (34 ‘st Jaroszynski); Zortea (16 ‘st Kechrida), Schiavone, Di Tacchio (1’ st Kastanos), L. Coulibaly; Ribery (16 ‘st Djuric); Simy (16 ‘st Bonazzoli). All .: Colantuono

Referee: Giua

Networks: 5 ‘pt Kessie, 18’ pt Saelemaekers

Ammonites: Bakayoko, Di Tacchio, Djuric

Recovery: 1 ‘and 3’