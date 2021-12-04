Sports

Milan-Salernitana, official formations: chance for Pellegri

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
Serie A, Milan-Salernitana: the official teams chosen by Pioli and Colantuono for the match of the 16th day of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship.

At 3 pm the kick-off at San Siro with Milan-Salernitana, a match that Stefano Pioli’s team absolutely wants to win. The 3 points would project her at the top of the standings while waiting for Roma-Inter and Napoli-Atalanta.

Mike Maignan and Pietro Pellegri (© LaPresse)

The Rossoneri must give up Calabria, Kjaer, Rebic, Castillejo and Giroud today at San Siro. Present, however, Romagnoli and Bennacer. The first had missed Genoa due to disqualification and the second due to a problem of labyrinthitis. Important chance from the first minute to Florenzi, Bakayoko And Pellegri.

Below are the official formations of the Milan-Salernitana match, valid for the 16th day of the 2021/2022 Serie A championship.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Pellegri. Available: Mirante, Tătărușanu, Ballo-Touré, Conti, Gabbia, Kalulu, Bennacer, Krunić, Messias, Tonali, Ibrahimović, Maldini. Herds Pioli

SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec; Veseli; Schiavone; Of Tacchio; Coulibaly L., Ranieri; Zortea; Gyomber; Simy; Bogdan; Ribery. Available: Fiorillo, Guerrieri, Jaroszynski, Bonazzoli; Djuric; Kastanos; Obi; Kechrida; Capezzi; Of the wagons; Vergani. All. Colantuono

