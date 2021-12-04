Milan-Salernitana, the probable formation: Pioli launches Pellegri / News

Tomorrow there is Milan-Salernitana and in the probable formation of Pioli there is some small change. Here is who should therefore play tomorrow.

There is no time to get distracted and think about something else, tomorrow there is Milan-Salernitana, sixteenth matchday of Serie A, and the Rossoneri are focused only on this, as the probable line-up also demonstrates. Stefano Pioli obviously operates some changes, but it is not a matter of turnover caused by the next engagements, but simply by a normal rotation of the players given the many close engagements. Basically, whoever is better off and who has more energy to spend tomorrow plays. Here, then, is the probable Rossoneri formation in view of the Milan-Salernitana tomorrow.

Between the poles he is back Mike Maignan, already decisive again, and obviously nobody touches him. In front of him the alternation continues on the right, with Alessandro Florenzi who should start from the first minute tomorrow in the role of full-back. The central defensive pair is unfortunately practically obliged, with Fikayo Tomori alongside the captain Alessio Romagnoli, who returns after disqualification and is called upon to prove that he is truly reliable for the next few weeks. Theo Hernandez obviously it will act on the left side of the game.

Some changes also in midfield, where alongside the tireless Franck Kessie, an untouchable pivot for several seasons now, it should be there Tiemoue Bakayoko, again owner, with another chance to show off and put minutes in the legs. A more muscular midfield than usual, ready to counter the opposing formation.

On the trocar there should be the line that is the owner on the card: Alexis Saelemaekers on the right, Brahim Diaz in the center and Rafael Leao on the left. Two out of three are returning as owners after missing the last match and having rested. The big news is Pietro Pellegri from the first minute on offense. This is his first time playing as a regular and it is probably his big chance to prove that he can be a reliable resource.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Pellegri.

December 3, 2021 (change December 3, 2021 | 20:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link