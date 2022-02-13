Milan-Sampdoria, Kessie on the bench | The stadium reacts like this

Milan-Sampdoria saw an episode that is causing a lot of discussion in the last minutes. Kessie stays out: here is the reaction of the fans

Milan-Sampdoria is a fundamental match for the Rossoneri who must try to overtake theInter in the standings, after the draw against Naples.

A match that, therefore, required the Devil’s maximum efforts and the best choices available to Stefano Pioli. For this reason, the choice to leave can only be significant Franck Kessie on the bench. The Ivorian season is more than discussed. Compared to just a few months ago, the ex Atalanta he lowered his performance significantly, failing several games and ending up in the crosshairs of the fans. In the background, meanwhile, the dynamics of the renewal of contract: the request of 8-8.5 million has never been accepted by Milan and now the farewell on a free transfer it is more and more likely.

Milan-Sampdoria, whistles for Kessie

Even in the derby won by Milan against Inter, Kessie did not shine and was replaced. In the match against Sampdoria, instead, a very specific choice arrived: Pioli leaves out the median, preferring Sandro Tonali And Ismael Bennacerwith Brahim Diaz. Reading the line-ups and in the pre-match, the Rossoneri fans showed that they didn’t take it badly at all. Indeed, many boos have arrived addressed precisely to Kessie, especially to the reading of the formations. In short, relations now seem to be cracked: we will see how the case will be handled between now and the end of the year.