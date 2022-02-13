Milan-Sampdoria LIVE 1-0: Leao unlocks it! Launch of Maignan, the Portuguese controls, accelerates and overtakes Falcone | First page

Serie A Sunday opens with the 12.30 match between Milan and Sampdoria. The Rossoneri are third at -2 from leaders Inter and with a victory they would find themselves first, taking advantage of yesterday’s draw between the Nerazzurri and Napoli. Pioli’s team is in a great moment, coming from 4-0 in the Italian Cup to Lazio and before that they had won the derby. Two consecutive victories also thanks to the super form of Oliver Giroud, who with Ibra ko is dragging his teammates with four goals in the last two races. A Sampdoria arrives at San Siro who, before winning the last league match against Sassuolo (4-0), had lost five straight matches between Serie A and the Italian Cup. Old Rossoneri memories for Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolowho had coached Milan for the first two months of the 2018-19 season before being sacked.

THE CHOICES – In addition to Ibra and Kjaer, Pioli will not even have Theo Hernandez, disqualified after the red in the derby; on the left Calabria will play with Florenzi on the other side, the central players are Romagnoli and Tomori with Kalulu on the bench. Bennacer preferred to Kessié to support Tonali, Messias won the ballot with Saelemaekers on the trocar. In Sampdoria Audero still does not recover, Falcone will play in goal, Magnani preferred to Ferrari in the center of the defense and the former Conti moved to midfield in 4-4-2. Rincon won the ballot with Ekdal, together with Caputo is the former Interista Sensi. Bench for Quagliarella.

Milan-Sampdoria, the official formations:

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Calabria; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud. Annex: Pegs.



Sampdoria (4-4-2): Falcon; Bereszynski, Magnani, Colley, Murru; Conti, Thorsby, Rincon, Candreva; Sensi, Caputo. Coach: Giampaolo.