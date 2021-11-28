Milan-Sassuolo, Pioli focuses everything on them: the last of the training

The time is approaching AC Milan-Sassuolo, starting from the very high index of importance given the results of last night. The Rossoneri must win to continue to stay on top and, at the same time, to put pressure on their pursuers: to do this, Stefano Pioli today he will particularly rely on two pivotal players in his formation, Mike Maignan And Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Milan-Sassuolo Pioli Maignan

Indeed, Tuttosport reports on the front page “Maigna phenomenonn to stay in command ”, with clear reference to the return of the French extreme defender after 46 days. Maignan is ready to regain ownership and, barring last-minute surprises, he should take the field from 1 ‘. An injection of confidence and a way to immediately start regaining confidence with the team and the match.

Milan-Sassuolo Pioli Ibrahimovic

In a side cut, then, the newspaper adds: “Lightning recovery of the goalkeeper after the intervention on the wrist. Pioli is betting everything on Ibrahimovic against Dionisi’s terrible babies“. In addition to Maignan, therefore, the team will revolve around the star of Ibra, who will try in every way to score to break other records, but above all to let Milan win, making the dream / goal of the championship continue.