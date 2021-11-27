Milan-Sassuolo, the latest: two safe returns for Pioli

The very latest of training in view of Milan-Sassuolo, with coach Pioli who should recover two starters from 1 ‘minute.

Tomorrow afternoon the Milan he will try to rejoice in the championship as well. After the draw in the derby and the defeat against Fiorentina, we need a performance of pride.

At 3pm on Sunday against Sassuolo, the team of Stefano Pioli is called to repeat the gritty and organized performance seen against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Rossoneri coach, fresh from a well-deserved renewal, will finally be helped by the infirmary. In view of the San Siro match, he will be back at his disposal from the 1st minute two fundamental players for his schemes.

Milan, news in defense and attack. Doubt Maignan

The players in question, now recovered, are Fikayo Tomori And Rafael Leao. English, according to the latest news from Sportmediaset, he recovered from the hip problem. While the Portuguese, who remained on the bench in Madrid, rested specifically to be at the top against Sassuolo.

Two excellent recoveries for Milan, who remain with the doubt between the posts. Mike Maignan he appears clinically recovered and has been training with the ball for days without problems. The medical staff does not want to risk, but his return to the field appears very close: if it is not tomorrow, he will probably be seen on Wednesday at Genoa in the midweek shift.

Finally, it is possible to start a jersey for Alessandro Florenzi, who should win the ballot from right back with Kalulu. In attack obviously space a Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also given the certain and painful forfeits of Giroud and Rebic.

The probable formation of Milan: (4-2-3-1) Tatarusanu (Maignan); Florenzi, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, B. Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic.