Milan, Scaroni: “The new stadium, the announcement before Christmas, will be ready for ’26 -’27”

The president of Milan Paolo Scaroni spoke on the radio broadcast ‘La Politica nel Pallone’ of Gr Parliament on the capital gains case involving Juventus and beyond, he also spoke about the new San Siro and the performance of his Milan. a Rossoneri on the case that is shaking Italian football and in particular the Juve universe: “I don’t have much to say. It does not concern us and it is an investigation by the judiciary of which I do not know the details. the common denominator was that the Italian teams lose money and jump through hoops to overcome the constraints imposed by Covisoc “. Scaroni also had his say on the Growth Decree, whose amendment to block it was recently rejected: “We always return to the same point: as long as we do not regain competitiveness in Serie A, in Italy we will always have problems”.

milan between STADIUM and champions

The AC Milan president spoke also and above all about the final project for the AC Milan stadium: “The new stadium in Milan for AC Milan and Inter is fundamental. If we want to have teams that compete in Europe we must have stadiums that are up to it. Sala asked us of the great sacrifices to leave as soon as possible, today we are moving in harmony and we want to equip Milan with the most beautiful stadium in the world. We have reached an agreement, passed to the Municipality of Milan, which provides for a new stadium next to the current San Siro . We have two projects and we have to choose one before Christmas. The announcement? Before Christmas. The goal is to have the stadium ready for the 2026-2027 season, so the Olympic Games apart will be at the Meazza but there will be a next to an almost completed stadium. Milan and Inter earn about 35 million a year from the stadium, clubs such as Liverpool more than 100 million, the difference depends on two voices, a series of services to spectators that contribute to accr the turnover and 8-9 thousand seats out of the 65 thousand that will be reserved for corporate customers for promotional activities. In this way we plan to bring the stadium takings close to those of our competitors. “Finally, on the eve of the match against Liverpool in which the Rossoneri are playing their last chance to qualify for the round of 16, Scaroni added:” Milan are a Champions team, we want to do well both this year and next year, it remains a fundamental objective “.