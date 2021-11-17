Milan, scout present at Italy-Romania Under 21: talents in the crosshairs

Italy-Romania Under 21 was played tonight in Frosinone: an observer of AC Milan was present.

The Rossoneri club is always very vigilant about young talents and during the national break the scouts did not stop. They have continued to view players who may be useful in the future.

Tonight in Frosinone on stage Italy-Romania Under 21, a friendly match that attracted more observers to the stadium. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb.com, there are emissaries from different clubs: Milan, Tottenham and Altetico Madrid eg.

Read also:

Calciomercato Milan, seen by the young people of Italy Under 21

There was certainly one of the Italian players to follow Lorenzo Lucca, 21-year-old Pisa striker who has put together 6 goals and 2 assists in 13 season appearances between Serie B and Coppa Italia. He hasn’t scored in five games in the league, but he’s a young player who has captured the attention of Milan and other important clubs.

Lucca started off the bench against Romania, but did not play. He took over Andrea Cambiaso. The 21-year-old Genoa left-back is another talent that Milan have targeted. He has a contract expiring in June 2023 and the Ligurian club is looking to renew it, in order to avoid having to sell the player between January and August.

To follow as well Samuele Ricci, midfielder born in 2001 who plays in Empoli. He had been associated with the Rossoneri several times, especially in 2020 and early 2021. The Milan fans are continuing to follow him. His teammate is also to be observed in the Italy Under 21 Fabiano Parisi.

Owner played Matteo Cancellieri, 19-year-old offensive winger of Hellas Verona. Simone Canestrelli, 21-year-old defender of Crotone, was the protagonist of a hat-trick. Pietro Pellegri and Lorenzo Colombo entered the second half.

ITALY-ROMANIA UNDER 21 4-2 SCORES

ITALY (4-3-3): Turati (46 ‘Russo); Ferrarini (46 ‘Cambiaso), Scalvini, Canestrelli (88’ Okoli), Quagliata (46 ‘Parisi); Fagioli (62 ‘Rovella), Ricci (62’ Cortinovis), Ranocchia (46 ‘Esposito); Mulattieri (62 ‘Pellegri), Piccoli (46’ Vignato), Cancellieri (62 ‘Colombo). Coach: Nicolato.

ROMANIA U21 (4-2-3-1): Popa (90 ‘Gyenge); Țîrlea, Racovițan, Dragusin, Țicu (46 ′ Ispas); Albu, Dican (66 ′ Serban); Miculescu (66 ‘Pitu), Corbu, Popescu (75’ Munteanu); Stoica (90 ′ Ilie). Coach: Bratu

REFEREE: H. Osmers

GOAL: 29 ‘Canestrelli (aut.), 41’ Racovican, 42 ‘Mulattieri, 61’, 68 ‘, 71’ Canestrelli