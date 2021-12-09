Milan, Scudetto plan: recover injured players and reinforcements in January | News

Dispose of the Champions League disappointment, now the Milan he finds himself planning the future with the championship and the Italian Cup goals. An opportunity for Stefano Pioli who came out of Europe with his head held high and will now have more energy to devote to the scudetto dream. A triumph that mainly involves two points: recovering the injured and intervening on the January market.

Considering that Kjaer he will not be able to return before next season, Maldini and Massara’s number one goal is to find a new central defender. Much will depend on the budget made available by Elliott and for this reason the names that are being evaluated are many. From the low cost return of Caldara from the loan to Venice to the Bremer dream of Turin, passing through the various Milenkovic, Christensen, Luiz Felipe and Umtiti. Or the young Benoit Badiashile of Monaco and the Swiss Becir Omeragic of Zurich. All under the magnifying glass.

The defender, however, may not be the only reinforcement as the offense may also need a tweak. The new name is that of Luiz Henrique, profile relaunched by La Gazzetta dello Sport. 20-year-old talent from Fluminense that many in Brazil compare to Rivaldo and Kakà. Twelve million euros the evaluation of the right winger which could be a good prospect as an alternative to the owner Saelemaekers. Everything still stopped, however, on the front front with the hope of recovering Giroud and Pellegri as soon as possible. The French striker could be the only one able to recover for Napoli, while Leao and Rebic seem destined to meet again in the new year.