Milan shoots high for Pobega, but Bremer is involved: strategy

Now very little is missing at the start of the winter transfer market of the 2021/2022 season, a period in which most of the clubs will try to shore up their squad with the little money that will be available. Because the certainty is unfortunately that it will be an extremely poor market, especially in Italy where we are certainly not doing well and we cannot invent magic as they do abroad (a Barcelona with no money and almost bankrupt who pays 55 million on the nail, so to give an example, in Italy it is pure utopia). The Milan is one of the teams that most needs to make the transfer market to compensate for the Dane’s injury Kjaer, and in Via Aldo Rossi they seem to have figured out how to do it. Everything passes from the future of the young man Tommaso Pobega.

Milan shoots very high for Pobega; asked for 40 million euros

That’s right, 40 million euros for the young Rossoneri midfielder on loan at the moment Turin. In the first part of the season the ex Spice is doing great with grenades, and Urbano Cairo would like to buy it outright. Of course 40 million is far too much for the coffers of the Bull, but somehow the President of the Turin he would like to lower the Rossoneri’s request.

AND’ all sports has launch the indiscretion, claiming as the performance of this first part of the season Pobega have convinced everyone from the parts of the Mole, and to get to buy it outright as early as January, nothing less than Bremer.

Turin, Bremer for Pobega? This looks like the plan of the two companies

This is where it all reconnects. Because it is clear as sunshine that a player like Pobega, good as long as we want, certainly can not really be worth 40 million after a season in A league at the Spice and a half to Turin. However this starting price could be an excuse on the part of the Milan to seriously open speeches for Glenson Bremer, also one of the best so far of Turin and highly appreciated by Maldini And Massara.

We know well how the Rossoneri are scanning Europe in certain of a central defender, and at the moment there are many options both in terms of price and formula. However Bremer it is definitely a favorite of the same Pegs, that a player who already knows the team would find himself in the team A league and it proved that it could be there. Even in the game lost since Turin to San Siro against theInter, Bremer he was one of the best especially in the second half.

Milan, Lucumi the alternative even if it will not be the last name to come out

We should certainly not be surprised that so many names are coming out for the rear of the Milan. In this period every year they come out of every, some more imaginative than others, but there is a reason for everything. As the good says Beppe Marotta, the January market is a market for ideas rather than for money, and therefore it is obvious that before the blow is sank, seas and mountains are plumbed.

Jhon Lucumí, left-handed midfoot Genk already closely followed by the Naples from Spalletti is the latest idea of ​​the Milan if they were to skip the two main options, that is Bremer And Botman of the Lille. The contract of Lucumì expires in 2023 and the demand from the Belgian team would therefore not be high, even if the player would certainly pay for a period of adaptation to Italian football.

OMNISPORT