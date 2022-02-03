Milan, signals from Tomori for the derby. Anxiety Ibrahimovic, Kessie is there but as an attacking midfielder | First page

For Milan there is no other result than the victory in the derby if they want to cultivate Scudetto ambitions. A special match for Stefano Pioli who probably faces the most important match in the Rossoneri against his past. Several new tactical ideas have already been tried these days at Milanello to try to surprise an Inter team that has amply demonstrated that it deserves the top of the table. But between now and Saturday at 6 pm the most important match is that relating to the recovery of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fykaio Tomori.

ENGLISH SIGNALS – Fykaio Tomori’s determination knows no bounds. From the first day after the knee operation, the defender’s thoughts were directed solely to the Milan derby. Always with balance, evaluating recovery on a daily basis. Today he worked partially with the group and then broke away, before the mixed-rank match with the Primavera, to carry out a personalized work on the low pitch of Milanello. The good news is that the knee responds well to workloads. There are good sensations but the next 48 hours will be essential to understand if the knee will swell or not.

ANXIETY IBRAHIMOVIC – There is no great optimism about Ibrahimovic at the moment. The Swedish champion has not yet disposed of the Achilles tendon problem, today he performed personalized in the gym as scheduled. Tomorrow will be a key derby day as tactical tests are scheduled. Giroud is ready and is applying for a starting shirt. Kessie trained well in the group and could play as an attacking midfielder with Diaz initially on the bench. Ante Rebic has carried out a personalized technical work: his conditions are of no concern in view of the long-awaited defense against Inter.