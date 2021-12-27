Milan, skip the deal for the January transfer market

Milan believed they had identified the right reinforcement in defense in the January market but will be forced to change goals.

When last December 1st Simon Kjaer he left the field a few minutes after the start of the challenge with the Genoa, the Milan he immediately understood that he would have a problem of no small importance. Having arrived at the Rossoneri with the lights off, the Dane has proved to be one of the protagonists of the Devil’s rebirth in the last two years. With him the defense has found the right balance, without risking to prove too fragile for the Scudetto dream.

Milan has no shortage of quality defenders: there are Tomori And Romagnoli, young people Cage And Kalulu, all players who Pegs holds in high regard. However, to continue dreaming big, another strong defender will have to arrive in January. And among the many names followed by the Rossoneri market men there was also that of Gleison Bremer.

The 24-year-old Brazilian defender, al Turin since 2018, he is establishing himself as one of the best performers of the role in Series TO. A growing yield that has attracted the interest of Inter And Milan and that should lead to a qualitative leap with the landing in one of the two big Milanese. Maybe it will, but certainly not in January.

Milan, Torino does not intend to sell Bremer in January

In fact, Sky Sport reports the clear stance of the Turin on the possible sale of Bremer. We could talk about it in June, but in January the Brazilian, central to the project built with Ivan Juric, it will not move. A clear and definitive closure that distances the Devil from his future.

The Milan in fact he needs a central and he needs it now, with Kjaer out until the end of the season. For this reason it will change its objective in view of the reopening of the market: it is possible that Maldini and his men therefore return to seek the defender of the present and the future abroad.